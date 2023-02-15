EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – There have been hundreds of questions people living near the trail derailment site in East Palestine have had for over a week. Some of them are getting answered, but there are also some that aren’t. There are also many legal issues that are popping up and most of us have no idea how to handle them.

On Wednesday, a group of lawyers was joined by a real estate expert and a toxicologist to share ideas on handling some of those complex issues. They explained personal injury and property damage claims, then spent an hour answering questions.

People wanted to know if they should take the reimbursement expenses or the inconvenience fee and if the water is safe. An 80-year-old also asked if she will see any money.

Some circumstances are different but one thing is the same for everybody.

“All I know is I went to bed one day and woke up in the middle of a toxic super site the next day. So it’s like, I don’t really know. I hope Norfolk Southern will do the right thing,” said John Pruitt, of East Palestine.

The lawyers also told the people to assume Norfolk Southern will do nothing to help them.

They encouraged everyone who has a rash, breathing problem or any medical condition to get it checked.

“They lifted the evacuation order. I’ve been to the doctor’s, have had toxicology, ecology reports, waiting to hear back from them. So I mean, this is a whole disruption in our entire lives,” said Laurie Harmon, of East Palestine.

A few people expressed that doctors have told them they don’t know what to test for in this situation. They were told they could seek medical treatment in larger cities and that might help.