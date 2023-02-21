EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – River Valley Organizing is hosting a town hall this week sandwiched in between the visits of former President Trump and Erin Brockovich.

There will be researchers and law experts there to answer questions.

River Valley Organizing is also announcing its first steps to independently test soil and water. The organization’s mission is to maintain accountability across all parties involved in the recovery efforts.

“We believe the only people who care for our community as a whole 100 percent is our community. So, we need to make sure we hold them accountable,” said Daniel Winston, RVO co-executive director.

Winston says they trust the railroad and the government to do the right thing, but says independent testing is to ensure that is the case.

The town hall is this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Studio 25. There will be limited space. Organizers say if you are unable to make it to follow their Facebook page for more information.