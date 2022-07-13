YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown-based community group known as ACTION will be holding a town hall meeting to discuss what’s happening with 20 Federal Place, also known as the former Strouss building.

According to ACTION spokesperson Vicki Vickers, the meeting will be moderated by Mike McNair, editor of the Buckeye Review newspaper. Also speaking will be First Ward councilman Julius Oliver, Youngstown Flea owner Derrick McDowell and Jim Ambrose of Pittsburgh’s Desmone Architects, which has driven the plan to renovate and sell 20 Federal Place.

Vickers says Mayor Tito Brown, law director Jeff Limbian, finance director Kyle Miasek and the director of Community Planning & Economic Development Nikki Posterli have also been invited, as was a representative with Steadfast City Economic and Community Partners, which is helping the city with the project.

Many of the tenants of 20 Federal Place, who on Monday received 60-day notices to vacate the property, will also be at the meeting.

“We really wanted to create a forum where the tenants could ask questions,” Vickers said.

The meeting will be held on Monday, July 18 at 5 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Wick Avenue in Youngstown.