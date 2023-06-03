DARLINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — On Saturday, hundreds in a small Pennsylvania town of came out for its annual festival Darlington Days.

It was one of the towns affected by the East Palestine train derailment.

There, they had vendors, a bouncy house and live music, and all four of the town’s museums were open. The EPA was there handing out information, too.

It’s the 23rd year for the festival, and committee member Sally Mahon said despite what the town has been through this year, it’s great.

“Just to see family out there, come out enjoying the day and enjoying Darlington. It was a fabulous day and I hope it’s the same [Sunday]. It feels good to see everybody out and about,” Mahon said.

If you missed it, the last day of Darlington Days continues Sunday with a car show, music, raffles, food and more.