Tourism alive and well in Trumbull County, even during pandemic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County commissioners got an update Wednesday from its tourism bureau.

Last year, during the pandemic, Trumbull County tourism’s marketing generated 42,000 leisure trips leading to $37 million in spending.

For every dollar it invested, the county gained $194.

“Those were really good results, actually, great results. We are very excited to receive that information and to show how impactful our marketing is to the short-term economic development of this area,” said Beth Kotwis Carmichael, executive director of the Trumbull County Tourism Bureau.

The county has many great tourism destinations, including Mosquito Lake, the McKinley Memorial Library, in addition to the wonderful golf courses and restaurants in the area.

“The millions of dollars that are generated by tourism, whether it be our hotels, our restaurants, our venues, is staggering, and that’s why we’re taking a hard look at it,” said Trumbull County Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa.

Down the road, commissioners may consider how the bed tax is divided, so that it continues to have a big impact throughout the county.