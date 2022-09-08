POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Historical Society is hosting a Tour of Homes featuring six 19th Century homes.

The fundraiser is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and will benefit the society. They are available at the following places:

Consign & Design, 11 W. McKinley Way

The Flower Loft, 101 S. Main St.

Aebisher’s Jewelry, 68 S. Main St.

Tickets will also be available the day of the tour at the Village Town Hall, 308 S. Main St.; and the Little Red Schoolhouse, 4515 Center Rd., Lowellville from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A limited number of tickets have been printed.

Homes on the tour list include:

Logan Place, 320 N. Main St.

Hall-Truesdale House, 214 S. Main St.

Woodruff House, 323 S. Main St.

Robert L. Walker House, 4 Riverside Dr.

Kirtland-Hine House, 441 S. Main St.

Fitch Kirtland House, 7090 Youngstown-Pittsburgh Rd.

The Little Red School House at 4515 Center Road is also part of the tour.