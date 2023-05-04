YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special field trip was held for some students in Mahoning County.

Students from Boardman visited the Mahoning County Courthouse Thursday to learn about the judicial system with attorneys as their tour guides.

Monday was National Law Day. It’s an annual celebration that’s taken place for decades around the country.

The tours this year returned for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Approximately 600 eighth-grade students from schools around the county are expected to participate.