HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — As the school year winds down, several high school seniors were honored Friday.

The Trumbull County Educational Service Center hosted its Scholarship and Recognition Breakfast at the Avalon County Club and Grant Resort in Howland.

Close to 50 students received awards ranging from $500 to $2,000, while a Niles senior received a $2,500 scholarship.

Niles senior Alaina Thigpen was chosen as this year’s recipient of the “Franklin Walter Scholastic Award” and will receive a $2,500 scholarship from the Trumbull County Educational Service Center’s Governing Board.

“I was very surprised because I think I was the first one who won this scholarship at Niles, so it was such an honor and I felt so privileged to be able to represent my school,” Thigpen said.

Close to $40,000 in awards were presented during the breakfast.