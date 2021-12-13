Top 5 foods pets should avoid this holiday season

(WKBN) – It’s the holidays and one of the best parts about this time of year is the food.

Whether it’s sharing a meal or grabbing a cookie as a late night snack, food is a big part of the season. Sometimes that snack or dinner is something we want to share with our pets.

Pets can definitely have anything peanut butter based but here are some things they shouldn’t have.

“My top five things to avoid are always garlic, onions, chocolate, grapes and raisins, and nuts. Other than peanut butter, which you use a lot to give dogs, especially pills and things like that, just stay away from all nuts,” said Dr. Courtney O’Neill, with the Austintown Veterinarian Clinic.

Also, avoid ham and bacon for dogs and don’t let your pets get into those poinsettias or lilies, especially cats.