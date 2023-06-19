HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — If you’re an avid reader, you might have lots of books laying around you don’t know what to do with — and the owners of a local bookstore chain have started a program to take those off your hands.

The owners of local book store chain Leana’s Books and More said they’ve been getting a lot of calls about taking used books, so they started a new program.

Now, you can donate your used books for store credit.

Owner Vince Hillard said they have already had people donate hundreds of books in the last few weeks.

“People were giving their used books to national charitable organizations, who were then putting them online and competing with us. We decided we would go ahead and try to take the used books in,” Hillard said.

The store is also looking to donate books in good shape that cannot be resold.

Leana’s Austintown location is the only one currently accepting used books, but Hillard said their Grove City and Hermitage locations will begin accepting used books next week.