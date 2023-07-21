YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Iconic crooner Tony Bennett passed away Friday at 96 years old. And while his vocal talents took him to superstardom, Valley residents got to see another side of his talent through an art exhibit at the Butler Institute of American Art.

First News visited Bennett’s exhibit in 2016 when Director Lou Zona said that he was a “wonderful painter.” His art still hangs at the Butler.

“And as you can see, it’s a still life. Beautifully done. I think it’s his best work,” said Lou Zona, from the Butler Institute of American Art.

The painting Zona’s talking about is part of the permanent collection on the second floor at the Butler. The signature in the corner of it is Benedetto. Tony Bennett’s real name is Anthony Benedetto.

“I think Bob Hope encouraged him to change his name. It was sounding too ethnic, I think, in those days,” said Zona.

Zona said Bennett had a studio overlooking Central Park in New York and that he studied art as a child. Tony Bennett enjoyed deep and lasting affection from fans of his music and his art.

“He was a sensitive man, and obviously a great talent,” said Zona.

He was mindful of it. In 1994, Bennett came to Youngstown for the Butler’s 75th anniversary. A special time for Dr. Lou Zona who called Bennett a friend, professionally and personally.

Bennett’s art has been displayed numerous times at the Butler. A 2016 display included Bennett’s paintings, especially of landscapes. Bennett was an artist on stage and in front of a canvas. Youngstown benefitted from both.

“You know, he told me that when he’s singing, he’s thinking about his artwork, and when he’s doing his painting, he’s thinking about his singing. So I think he saw them both as equal in his heart anyway,” said Zona.

2016 was also the year Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Bennett died in his home in New York. No specific cause was released, but he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, the same year his exhibit was on display at the Butler.