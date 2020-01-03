Tolls increase on PA Turnpike for 11th year in a row

The PA Turnpike is also going to stop accepting cash and credit card payments at the tolls entirely starting next year

(WYTV) – Continuing an 11-year streak of price hikes, tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike are going up once again.

In July, the PA Turnpike Commission announced tolls would increase 6% for cash, E-Z Pass and Toll-By-Plate customers. The hike takes effect this Sunday, January 5.

For example, the toll from the Ohio line to Pittsburgh will go up to $5.80 for E-Z Pass customers and to $8.40 for cash customers.

“Customers see a significant discount if they’re an E-Z Pass customer,” said Roseanne Pacey, with the PA Turnpike Commission. “It’s the cheapest way to travel the Pennsylvania Turnpike and you can use it anywhere on our roadway.”

Tolls have increased every year since 2009 to fulfill a funding obligation required by a state law enacted in 2007.

“As a result of this law, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has provided more than $6 billion in funding to [the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation] in the last decade,” Pacey said.

The annual hikes also pay for maintenance and improvements to the turnpike system.

“We recognize that our customers pay a premium to travel on our roadway and they should expect a higher level of service for their toll dollars in exchange for that,” Pacey said. “We do strive to provide a reliable roadway and we do outpace national averages as it relates to ride quality, safety and incident response times.”

The PA Turnpike is also going to stop accepting cash and credit card payments at the tolls entirely starting next year. Drivers will pay tolls through E-Z Pass or online via a system called Toll-By-Plate.

If you’re concerned about how much it’s going to cost you to get around the state on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, you can calculate your journey on the PA Turnpike’s website.