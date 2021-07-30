Tollbooth worker hit at Mahoning County gate

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A toll booth worker was hurt Thursday at the Ohio Turnpike gate in Jackson Township.

It happened at the 218 toll exit in Jackson Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a driver, later identified as George Williams, of Mars, Pa., had trouble getting his EzPass to work at the gate and the toll worker told him to take a ticket. As Williams backed up to retrieve the ticket, he left his vehicle in reverse as he attempted to pull away and backed into the toll worker.

“As you’re driving through the toll lanes, just make sure to maintain approximately 10 miles per hour. People fly in and out of those toll booths. There’s always workers walking in and out, going from tollbooth to tollbooth,” said Sgt. Charles Ivory of the OSP Hiram post.

The toll worker was taken to Austintown Medical Center with minor injuries.

Williams was cited for improper backing.