Toledo artist transforms drab pizza shop exterior into colorful mural in Newton Falls

The owners are glad their business can now bring a pop of color and happiness to their small town

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – A small, family-owned pizza shop in Trumbull County wanted to give their business a bit of a face lift. The owners of Tiger Den Pizza said they had no idea a mural they painted on the side of their building would draw in such an overwhelming response from the community.

Since opening in 2016, the side of Tiger Den Pizza in Newton Falls had been just an empty cinder block slate. That all changed last week.

“It blew my mind,” Alex Brewer said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Owners Alex and Nicole Brewer hired an artist to paint a custom mural on the side of their building.

“I’m super happy with it. I think it’s gorgeous,” Nicole said.

The artist, Chris Rodriguez, also goes by “Chilly.” He’s from Toledo but the Brewers saw his work on social media and knew they wanted to bring his talent to their small shop.

“We told him we wanted it to say ‘Tiger Den Pizza, Newton Falls, Ohio’ and do his thing,” Nicole said.

“I told him, I said, ‘You’re the artist, do what you want.’ And this is what he did,” Alex said. “It was our idea and his vision.”

Rodriguez painted the entire mural using only spray paint.

Even more amazing is that he only has one hand.

“My wife kept telling me to just let him do his thing, that he knows what he’s doing and trust him, and I did,” Alex said. “When it was done, I just couldn’t believe it. The artistic ability of Chris is just amazing.”

Alex and Nicole said they couldn’t be happier with the mural.

“We get excited when we pull up in the morning because it’s so different from what was there,” Nicole said.

They’re glad their small pizza shop can now bring such a pop of color to Newton Falls.

“There’s so much negativity right now with the coronavirus, and businesses struggling and everywhere you go, people are angry, and it was something positive and colorful,” Alex said.

“Something happy to get everybody’s attention,” Nicole said.

The Brewers said Rodriguez is working on a big project in Toledo but they’re so grateful he brought his talent to their small northeast Ohio town.