YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley welcomed anyone for a free Christmas meal Monday afternoon in an effort to further its mission of giving back.

The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley served up ham, potatoes, corn and rolls for its annual Christmas meal. Anyone was welcome.

Food service director Mike Byers said he expected about 500 hungry people to walk through the door.

“The donors have been very generous to provide us food, and it’s a wonderful meal,” Byers said. “To see people enjoying it, it’s an amazing, amazing feeling.”

Bane Miller was one of those who came.

“I just come up here for the Christmas. A lot of people that we know that’s invited us up here,” Miller said. “So we come up here and we eat, and it’s a very good meal.”

The mission also handed out dessert and a gift bag with a blanket, hat, gloves and socks, all made possible by anonymous donors.

“They hand out nice gifts. That’s not much, but at least it’s something for the community, from the community to those who are in need.”

Miller said he’s grateful to spend the holiday with those he cares about in an environment he feels is happy and safe.

“I am happy to be alive. I’m happy to be here,” Miller said. “I would say, even though I don’t have much, I have a good Christmas.”

The first meal of the day wrapped up at 5 p.m., but the mission is welcoming anyone for another meal from served from 6-7 p.m.