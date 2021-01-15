To keep kids warm, Boardman business hosts coat giveaway

On Saturday, free coats, hats and gloves will be handed out while supplies last at America's Wholesale Outlet in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – America’s Wholesale Outlet in Boardman is hosting a giveaway for new kid’s winter items in an effort to keep more families warm during the winter season.

On Saturday, free coats, hats and gloves will be handed out while supplies last at America’s Wholesale Outlet, 6151 South Ave., in Boardman, right next to the Amish Marketplace.

The event is open to anyone in need, regardless of residency.

Mike Mercure, owner of America’s Wholesale Outlet, organized the event.

“Many of our regular customers are teachers, and we also hear about the need of so many children at local schools as well, so this is our attempt to do something about it,” Mercure said.

Mercure has collaborated with other local area businesses to buy and collect new winter clothing for the giveaway.

The giveaway will be Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or until supplies run out.

There will be a tent set up outside the front door of the store. There is also a drive-thru option where you can stay in your car.