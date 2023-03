WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (TNP) and Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI) will be hosting a contractor workshop on Thursday, March 15.

The workshop is geared toward minority-owner constructed and trade businesses. It aims to teach people how to bid on contracts and partner with local agencies.

It’ll last two hours, from 5 to 7 p.m. at BRITE Energy Innovators, located at 125 W. Market St. in Warren.