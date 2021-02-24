TJX Home Goods opens recruiting center at Eastwood Mall

Prospective applicants can stop by to learn more about the company and submit an application

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The TJX distribution Center in Lordstown is set to open later this year.

While the company is currently taking applications for jobs at the center, TJX Home Goods opened a recruiting center at the Eastwood Mall by Buffalo Wild Wings.

Right now, they are looking for clerical, support and general warehouse operations. They are looking to fill close to fill 1,000 jobs.

“We are very excited about the opening of our new Distribution Center in Lordstown, which we expect will be operational later this year,” a company spokesperson told 33 WYTV News.

Those interested in applying for open positions can learn more at www.jobs.tjx.com, or by visiting the recruiting center located in the Eastwood Mall Complex at 5555 Youngstown Warren Road, Niles, OH, 44446, Great East Plaza Suite 495.