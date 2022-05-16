COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday morning — after seven days on the run — Remy returned home in Columbiana, lured into his owner’s arms by a Bobby Sherman song from the 1970s. His paws were sore, his ears cut up a bit, but he’ll be OK. Monday night, we’ll look further into the process of searching for a lost dog and what the process was of Finding Remy.

As Remy lounged Monday afternoon in the backyard, his owner Rick Pennell pointed to the spot near his Columbiana home where Saturday morning Remy showed up.

“So I didn’t look at him. You turn sideways, look away. Just sit calmly for a while,” said Pennell.

To lure the dog to him, Pennell used one of the many pieces of advice he’d received over the week Remy was on the loose — he sang a song.

“The old Bobby Sherman song ‘Julie, Julie, Julie do you love me?’ Substitute the dog’s name for Julie,” said Pennell. “He came right up to me and dropped down on the ground because he was exhausted.”

“We are trapping experts and specialists and trapping is our go-to method,” said Don Corsmeier, who runs Lost Pet Recovery, a Columbus-based non-profit which helps find lost pets — mostly dogs — across Ohio. The type of trap used Corsmeier says must always be accompanied by a camera that’s monitored 24/7.

“If a raccoon, possum, skunk something like that goes in the trap, the dog’s not going in there,” said Corsmeier.

Pennell tracked all of Remy’s sightings which you’re supposed to do. But often whenever people saw the dog they chased him which sent Remy running.

“Don’t chase them. Don’t scream loud. Don’t have a vast amount of people all in the area,” said Pennell.

Pennell also used drones which are not recommended by Corsmeier.

“They are just not as effective. They don’t work,” said Corsmeier.

The Pennells posted signs and used social media which is recommended. Before Remy was found a lot of people knew he was lost.

“I did a lot of door-knocking. I thought I was running for public office,” said Pennell.

What might have really brought Remy home were his two sisters who he had spent eight months with — five of those months in a cage on an Amish Farm. Breeder Rebecca Bailing bought all three and she’s convinced Remy left looking for his sisters. So Bailing brought the sisters to Columbiana and had them spend an hour in the backyard.

“I believe he smelled his sisters and came back. I just knew it would work,” said Bailing.