(WKBN) — There is a major danger when pulling off the side of the road to fix a broken vehicle, or even to switch drivers.

Troopers suggest waiting until you can find an exit, rest station, or place to pull over but if your car is broken down and you can’t go any farther, be sure to get off the road as far as possible.

“So if you find yourself in a situation that you just don’t feel comfortable getting out to assess by yourself, dial #677 so we can get a trooper or someone out there to respond to you so we can make that scene as safe as possible,” said Sergeant Ray Santiago.

Troopers also remind people along the road that traffic is going to continue around whatever situation, and you should be alert at all times.