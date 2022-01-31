Tips to keep your furnace in good shape

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – With the temperatures expected to drop again later this week, your furnace will be working overtime to keep you warm.

But that also puts it at an increased risk of breaking.

Chris McKernan with Price Heating and Cooling said there are a few things you can do to keep your furnace in good shape.

He recommends changing your air filter every few months.

Dust and pet hair build-up can make your furnace work even harder.

He said if you can hear your furnace whistling or you smell a pungent smell, it’s time to look at your filter.

“When you hear that whistling sound and you hear everything that’s there, that furnace is struggling trying to pull air through that filter. It’s completely plugged and you’re about to burn up your blower motor,” said McKernan.

Other signs your furnace is struggling include an increased electricity bill. McKernan recommends a technician do maintenance on your heating system as the seasons change.