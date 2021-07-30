Tips for safely handling pool chemicals and protecting skin

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Summer means it’s time for some backyard relaxation in the cool pool. Let’s talk what you put in the pool water besides yourself.

Emergency medicine doctors want us to be aware of the dangers of mishandling pool chemicals.

These chemicals are in high demand this summer and it’s important we know how to use them safely.

If mixed the wrong way, you could get hurt.

“There are some shortages in the supply chain and there may not be as much chemicals available and people still want to use their pool,” said Dr. Baruch Fertel from the Cleveland Clinic. “People are doing some creative things or making some home grown brews or mixing different chemicals; that is extremely dangerous and something that should be avoided.”

For starters, make sure you properly store these chemicals correctly. Keep them in a cool, dry space, away from anything flammable.

Next, open containers outside where it’s ventilated; don’t risk inhaling toxic fumes in an enclosed space.

Don’t forget to check your pool chemical levels.

Dirty water can cause skin rashes and other infections.