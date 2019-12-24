Tips and tricks to ease holiday stress

When stress is at its peak, it's hard to stop and regroup

(WYTV) – Shopping for gifts, throwing holiday parties and visiting with family. They’re all things we have to do during the holidays, but they can also be very stressful.

Tracy Behnke, executive director of the Youngstown American Heart Association, has several tips to help you manage holiday stress.

“What we’re telling people this year is still make that time for yourself. Some of us may have a little extra time off, don’t fill it up with things that you don’t necessarily want to do but feel like you have to do. Just try to stay active, you know everyone wants to start their new year off with resolutions but no time like the present is a perfect time to start these kind of things,” Behnke said.

The Mayo Clinic reminds people to take control of the holidays by recognizing the things that stress them out beforehand so you know how to prevent or combat them in a healthy way.