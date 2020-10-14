Tippecanoe Country Club members take matters into own hands by investing in club’s overhaul

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A big change was made recently at the Tippecanoe Country Club in Canfield. Outside investors were looking to take it over until the members decided to invest in the club themselves.

“The members did a recapitalization this past spring and summer,” said Joe Thomas, owner of Golf Headquarters.

Thomas and a 30-year member at what’s commonly called “Tippy” led the recapitalization effort. He convinced 70 members to buy shares.

“We were required to raise $3 million, of which $2.5 million had to go into the club in three years,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the decision was made after Ron Klingle and Ed Muransky were both interested in buying the club. Thomas said the members did not want the business model they were proposing.

“They were happy with the 250 to 300 members and a couple hundred socials, as opposed to turning it into something else where you have 3,000 members and you have to make a tee time to play golf and you have to make a reservation for dinner on Tuesday if you want to have dinner on Friday. That’s not the way a country club is run,” Thomas said.

The Tudor-style clubhouse will be renovated with outdoor seating added along the entire back and the roof replaced.

The parking lot has already been refinished, the tennis courts will be resurfaced, the swimming pool will be redone to include a splash pad and bocce courts will be added to a pavilion.

Another major addition, Boardman native Trent Squire was hired as general manager.

“I just saw a lot of potential with the plan that was put together and the acquisition. It was stimulating,” Squire said.

Some of the renovations at the Tippecanoe Country Club have already started. It’s expected to take about three years to complete them.