LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Drugs and money were seized from two Liberty homes Monday.

Two homes were searched Monday by Liberty police and the Mahoning County Drug Task Force. One on Cardinal Drive and the other on Euclid Boulevard. Both residences were connected and part of a weeks-long investigation, police said.

Several drugs were seized including crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, cocaine, and soboxone pills.

Investigators say they were contacted by people in neighborhood who knew something wasn’t right.

“Typically, it all starts with what people don’t believe is going to go anywhere with just a simple tip. If somebody calls in and gives us a tip with some good information, we can act on that. In this case, here’s the result,” said Capt. Ray Buhala.

Criminal charges are pending in the case.