‘Time to get to work’: Lordstown Motors CEO, local leaders eager to step it up as company goes public

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Monday was a big day for Lordstown Motors, which is now a publicly traded company.

You’re now able to buy stock in Lordstown Motors. It is trading on the NASDAQ market under the symbol “RIDE.”

The opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange rand loudly in Lordstown for an optimistic Mayor Arno Hill.

“Now, since it’s on the stock market, things are starting to settle in. We are realizing that this gong to go forward,” Hill said.

An excited sentiment echoed by Senator Sean O’Brien, D-32nd District.

“it shows that the company is very viable and that they are going to be able to get the money they need to make the project come into fruition,” O’Brien said.

Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns talked about the future production of Lordstown Motors’ Endurance pickup truck. He said there is cause for celebration and it’s time to get to work.

“For us, it’s always been about building trucks. So, we continue to march towards trucks getting the resources of the capital markets, actually goes a long way towards getting us there,” Burns said. “We intend it to be the first full-size electric pickup truck in the world. It is still slated for September next year for start of production.”

We also asked Burns about what Lordstown Motors will be able to bring to the area.

“We are a new kind of car company. We think electric’s the future and if you believe in that, and we have an early lead, and now that we have the finances, we have the finances to get all the way to market. So for a start-up electric car company, that’s as stable as you can get,” he said.

