(WYTV) – Time is running out for Ohio bar and restaurant owners to apply for financial help through the state.

Applications for the 2,500 assistance payments are due December 30. The state recommends getting it in by December 18, which is Friday.

The Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund was created to help with financial hardships during the pandemic.

You can apply for help online.