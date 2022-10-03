YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman and Senate candidate Tim Ryan was in Youngstown Monday. His visit brought to the forefront a topic not discussed much during the campaign — marijuana.

Ryan toured Riviera Creek, a medicinal marijuana growing facility in Youngstown. The visit put the concept of recreational use and the adult use of marijuana on the campaign table.

Ryan says he supports the legalization of recreational adult use of marijuana.

“I do. I think the fact that we’re spending tens of billions, if not hundreds of billions of dollars, putting people in prison,” Ryan said. “Taxpayers are already burdened. putting people in prison, ruining lives over marijuana crime when we can move to a system that is regulated, much like liquor stores are today.”

Riviera Creek’s growing process is a secret. Only the end product is allowed to be photographed, but Ryan called the process cutting-edge technology and sees it being used to help feed the world.

“The Defense Department will use something for military purposes that later become commercialized. That always happens, and so here it is. It’s about medical but pretty soon it’s going to be about growing food in a way that you can really increase your yields, and healthier food and less transportation,” Ryan said. You don’t need to worry about weather. It’d be a good thing. A lot of jobs.”

WKBN First News reached out several times to Ryan’s opponent Republican J.D. Vance for his stance on legalizing recreational marijuana but have not received a reply as of this report.