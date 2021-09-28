Tim Ryan’s Senate campaign staffers join union; first campaign to unionize in Ohio

(WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan’s campaign for U.S. Senate has unionized, making it the first Senate campaign in the history of Ohio to do so.

Campaign staffers have joined IBEW Local 1466. Ohio AFL-CIO President Tim Burga oversaw and certified the election.

“It’s no secret that campaigns are known for long hours and demanding work environments, which is why it’s so important that staff are treated fairly and with the dignity that comes from joining a union,” Burga said in a statement released by Ryan’s office. “Ohioans know that Tim Ryan has always stood on the side of workers, and we are pleased to see that this commitment extends to the people powering his campaign for the United States Senate.”

Ryan also released the following statement on Tuesday after making the announcement:

“This campaign is about cutting Ohio workers in on the deal, and that starts with how we treat our own staff. Every worker — whether you work in health care or manufacturing, practice a trade or staff a political campaign — deserves strong protections and a voice on the job, and one of the best ways to make that happen is by making it easier to join a union. I’m proud to be running a race that puts workers first, and I applaud our team for making history by becoming the first unionized Senate campaign in Ohio history.”