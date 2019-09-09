Tim Ryan using Spotify music streaming service to reach voters

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Democratic presidential candidate's policy album includes 10 tracks in which he explains his stand on gun control, immigration and other issues

(WYTV) – Presidential candidate Tim Ryan is trying a new approach to reach voters through the music streaming service Spotify.

Ryan released a policy album for people to listen to.

It includes 10 tracks in which he explains his stand on gun control, immigration and other issues.

“As Americans continue to embrace streaming music and video, it’s our responsibility to offer important content in every way voters receive it throughout this campaign cycle,” said Erick Sanchez, creative adviser for Ryan’s campaign. “Tim is thrilled to lead the way by offering his platform in a way that promotes transparency through innovation.”

The policy album is titled “A New and Better Agenda.”