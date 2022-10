WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tim Ryan is kicking off the next phase of his campaign for U.S. Senate.

This morning, the democrat was in Warren’s courthouse square debuting his new tour bus.

Ryan will now travel by bus for these last five weeks before the election. He’ll go to all 88 counties.

First News reached out to his opponent, J.D. Vance for his plans but have not heard back yet.