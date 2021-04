Ryan feels Ohioans have been left behind

CUYAHOGA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Tim Ryan, who announced Monday he’s running for U.S. Senate, is going to be talking to Ohio workers Tuesday morning.

It’s the start of his Workers First Tour. He plans on hearing from workers in every corner of the state about their challenges.

Tuesday’s discussion is with nurses and health care workers in Cuyahoga County.

Ryan feels Ohioans have been left behind. He believes we need more American investments, that foreigners are funding too much of it.