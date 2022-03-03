YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 20,000 retirees have a case against the the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation over the amount they’re receiving.

5,000 of those live here in Ohio and it’s been a 13-year battle.

The PBGC claims they have been paid what they’re entitled to and it can’t pay more than the law permits.

The group hoped to have its case heard by U.S. Supreme Court but late last year, the high court refused.

Now, congressional action is the only option and Congressman Tim Ryan has now opted to cosponsor the new legislation.

“This has a unique bent to it because the government handled the auto rescue package. And so we have an obligation to make sure that everybody is made whole,” stated the Ryan.

If the workers get their pensions restored, the impact in the Mahoning Valley would be about $100 million.