Tim Ryan says new order could increase defense spending in America, benefitting Valley

"The more defense money we spend in America, the more profits they make and the more workers they hire"

(WYTV) – An executive order from President Joe Biden is trying to strengthen requirements to spend taxpayer dollars on American-made goods and services.

It applies to the federal government.

The order makes it harder for government contractors to qualify for a waiver to sell foreign-made goods to federal agencies.

It will direct about $600 billion in taxpayer dollars.

Congressman Tim Ryan believes it can benefit more than just “Voltage Valley” in the Mahoning Valley.

“Well, there’s a lot of people who do business with the federal government. We also have an airbase, we spend a lot of money on our defense industrial base. We have hundreds of defense contractors here in our area. So the more defense money we spend in America, the more profits they make and the more workers they hire,” he said.

Ryan believes the new Made in America director needs to understand manufacturing and possibly have some roots in the midwest to drive the investments to towns that have lost so much.