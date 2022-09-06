BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan is supporting legislation to make it easier for energy companies to get permits to drill for oil and natural gas.

Tuesday, he toured the training facility for the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 396 in Boardman.

Ryan said while clean energy projects need to be pursued, he also wants to eliminate some of the regulations that may be keeping energy companies from drilling for resources and then getting them to market.

“So this could be jobs here, good for the climate, baseload energy, and it puts America and eastern Ohio really at the center of the arsenal of energy that we need to create here in the United States. And these guys are gonna build, build all of this,” Ryan said.

Ryan says the reforms could be approved later this fall.

After Ryan’s Boardman visit, he planned to head to Bellaire, Ohio at 12:30 p.m. to tour the training center for Plumbers & Pipefitter Local Union #83.