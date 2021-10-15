Tim Ryan discusses new Lordstown Motors partnership

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Valley Congressman Tim Ryan said he’s looking for a lot of growth for the area in the spot that was once home to General Motors.

This month, Ryan took his first ride in a Lordstown Motors Endurance pickup truck and met with executives of the company.

He said Friday that despite it’s previous fits-and-starts, Lordstown and its new partnership with Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn brings lots of potential.

“If you look at the fact that there’s 600 jobs at Lordstown Motors already, Fisker wants to build 100-150,000 cars in a year, the potential there — plus Foxconn — and plus Lordstown Motors moving into production,” Ryan said.

Lordstown Motors executives said production of its new eletric pickup should get underway early next year.