YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Valley Congressman Tim Ryan has a new role in helping the Valley. He’s now working as the Chief Global Business Development officer for Zoetic Global.

The company has also announced it’s leasing a 28,000-square-foot warehouse in Youngstown on East Federal Street.

The company is involved with refrigerant projects across the globe and will be shipping worldwide right out of Youngstown. Its goal is to be up and running by July, with the potential of hundreds of jobs for the Valley.

“It’s going to be a union shop, and we’re going to make sure that our workers are taken care of,” Ryan said. “Be right downtown in Youngstown, so hopefully, patronize the businesses there and all the rest. We’re really excited about the opportunities here.”

Ryan says his goal is to continue re-industrialization in Youngstown and across Ohio.