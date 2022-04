YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan was in Youngstown Monday afternoon to talk about federal COVID relief.

Congressman Tim Ryan announced $4.35 Million in Funding he secured for Youngstown`s South Side.

The federal funding is for three community projects in Youngstown with the Fiscal Year 2022 government funding package that was signed into law on March 10th.

These projects were included in the $18 million in federal dollars Ryan secured for Ohio`s 13th Congressional District.