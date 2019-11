Joe Bell of the Cafaro Corporation confirmed the closing

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Tilt Studios in Niles is scheduled to close at the end of 2019.

Joe Bell of the Cafaro Corporation confirmed the closing.

He tells First News, the tenant of the Sears building may be interested in the space.

Employees of Tilt Studios were informed last week of the closure.

A new tenant will be announced next year.