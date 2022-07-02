YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Later this month, you’ll have a chance to win prizes while also helping out a local charity.

Easterseals of Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties will hold their 17th annual “Auction at Margaritaville” on July 15. It will be at the St. Michael Family Life Center in Canfield.

The event will include dinner from Barry Dyngles, silent and live auctions, wine pulls, a 50/50 and special raffles.

“It lets us be able to provide therapies for children, meals for seniors, transportation at our adult day center. Maybe we’ll be able to give somebody an extra day. So all of this goes directly to our programs and maybe to some new programs we’re looking to do in the fall,” said Cheryl Lloyd, community relations and marketing manager for Easterseals.

WKBN’s Megan Lee will be the emcee for the event.

You have from July 11 until July 15 to participate in the live auction.

You can purchase tickets at www.marg2022.givesmart.com.