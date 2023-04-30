SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Community Food Warehouse has been busy getting ready for its annual fundraiser Empty Bowls. The dinner helps fund their efforts to provide food for those in need.

This Thursday, the community food warehouse is hosting its Empty Bowls dinner this Thursday.

The annual event is unique, providing an experience for those in attendance.

Each guest takes home a handcrafted bowl. The meal is simple: soup and bread. Organizers say the sentiment behind the meal really reflects the mission of the food pantry.

“We’re showing members of the community how those who are facing hunger – how they go to bed at night. Maybe this is just a meager meal to kind of show them what others facing hunger go to bed eating at night,” said Alexis Spence-Locke, the development director.

Alexis says they are expecting a lot of people as many have expressed interest. If you are planning on attending, it’s best to get tickets now.

“It’s just going to be a really great time of fun amongst friends and just come and enjoy and all of the proceeds go back to the food bank which means we are able, again, to purchase more food and get the food back out to those who are facing food insecurity,” said Spence-Locke.

Empty Bowls will be at the Corinthian Banquet Hall Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.

In addition, there will be a cash bar, basket raffle, live entertainment and silent auction.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online.