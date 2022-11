YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tickets for the Empty Bowls YSU Charity event are now on sale.

This event raises money for the Rescue Mission to help fight hunger.

It will be Saturday, December 3 at the McDonough Museum of Art. There will be three seating times: at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

A ticket will get you a bowl of hot soup with bread and a handmade bowl made by local artists.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite’s website.