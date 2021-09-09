Thursday kicks off 134th Columbiana Street Fair

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The 134th annual Columbiana Street Fair has officially started, bringing a weekend of fun, friends and food.

Columbiana is known as the city with a small town heart.

“People who have been coming to see this for years and years,” said Justin Hoffman of the Columbiana Fire Department.

The young, the old and all ages in between shared a laugh at the parade Thursday.

“I’ve been coming since I was about five,” said Becky Crowl, who participated in the activities Thursday.

“Kids are excited. They love riding the floats. They love seeing the firetrucks, the sirens and all the stuff,” Hoffman said.

Classic cars, antique firetrucks and tractors all made up the parade lineup.

“The big parade that kicks off the whole thing really kind of gets everyone really excited, really into the festivities of the fair,” said Jacob Serek, organizer and a member of the American Legion.

Just a block over, the food trucks, rides and vendors welcomed the parade-goers.

“We’re probably going to go on the Ferris wheel, get some food and play some games,” said Kendra Potts, who attended the event Thursday.

“I came here with friends, but I don’t really ride the rides,” Crowl said. “I used to in my younger days.”