Three Valley blood drives to help national Red Cross shortage

(WKBN)- The American Red Cross is once again asking for you to donate blood as they continue to deal with an emergency blood and platelet shortage.

There will be three blood drives Tuesday across the Valley:

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown Library

600 S. Raccoon Rd., Austintown

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

POLAND

Poland Library

311 S. Main St., Poland

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

HOMEWORTH

Church of God in Christ Mennonite

5540 Bandy Rd., Homeworth

3 p.m.-8 p.m.



An appointment is required to donate.

Appointments can be made on the American Red Cross website or on the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).