Three Trumbull County school districts decide to push back start date

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Three school districts in Trumbull County are pushing back their first day of school.

Liberty Local Schools was supposed to start Monday, Aug. 31. Now the first day of school will be Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Hubbard students were scheduled to return Tuesday, Aug. 25, but the first day of school has been pushed back to Monday, Aug. 31.

Mathews Local Schools were planning staggered start dates for their students depending on grade. Now, all students will return Wednesday, Sept. 2.

All three districts are offering families in-person and remote learning options.

