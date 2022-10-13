WEST SALEM TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Route 58 in West Salem Township, Mercer County, reopened after a crash involving a sedan and semi-truck that sent three people to the hospital.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, it happened between the intersection with Porter Road and the intersection with Tanner Road.

A viewer submitted photos showing both vehicles went off the roadway.

The driver of the car, the driver of the semi, and the passenger in the semi were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, according to police.

The road reopened early Thursday afternoon.