WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Three people are being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting Monday evening on the 800 block of Packard Street NW.

Police said someone in a car stopped in the streets and fired several shots at a home before driving away.

Police said none of the wounds are life-threatening. At least a dozen shell casings were in the road and police checked nearby yards for others.

A woman who did not want to give her name said she heard “30 shots” and added, “please tell people this neighborhood is not safe.”

More information is expected to be released Tuesday.