GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Three new stores will soon be coming to Grove City Premium Outlets.

Starbucks Coffee will open in late August, Versona will open on August 25 and Forever 21 will open in the fall.

New retailers that have already opened this year include Rue 21, Torrid, Thyme in Your Kitchen, Rita’s Italian Ice and 3-2-GO Self Pay Market.