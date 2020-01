Rita's will open in the spring and Gabe's and Ollie's in the fall

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – A plaza that has served the Hermitage area for many years will soon be getting some new businesses.

The company that runs the Hermitage Towne Plaza has announced three new businesses.

Gabe’s will go where Kmart used to be, next to where Big Lots is currently located.

Ollie’s will move into the former Big Lots location near Dunham’s.

A new Rita’s Italian Ice will be built next to the new Arby’s.

Rita’s will open in the spring and Gabe’s and Ollie’s in the fall.