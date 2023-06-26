CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews from several different fire departments helped city firefighters put out multiple fires at the former company homes complex on Robinson Road.

At least three different buildings were on fire. Firefighters waded through tall grass and overgrown vegetation to get to some of the units.

Crews from Struthers, Coitsville and Lowellville helped out.

The first call came in just after 1 p.m. for at least three different fires on Robinson Road. When firefighters arrived, they noticed a second row of homes on fire. None were occupied.

Some of the homes are on the demolition list and are slated to be taken down in the coming weeks. Others are still being studied.

Company homes were those built for steel workers decades ago.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.